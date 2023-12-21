TN CM allots Ponmudy's portfolio to Rajakannappan

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) Consequent to K Ponmudy's disqualification, the portfolio of higher education held by him was on Thursday allotted by Chief Minister M K Stalin to Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, R S Rajakannappan.

A Raj Bhavan release said Chief Minister Stalin recommended to Governor R N Ravi to allot the portfolio held by Ponmudy to Rajakannappan. The Governor has approved the recommendation of the chief minister, the release added.

After he was sentenced by the Madras High Court to three years in prison in a disproportionate assets case, Ponmudy was disqualified as a legislator. Consequently, he ceased to be a Minister. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)