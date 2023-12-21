The Federal
TN CM allots Ponmudys portfolio to Rajakannappan
After sentenced to three years in prison in a disproportionate assets case, Ponmudy has been disqualified as a legislator. File pic

TN CM allots Ponmudy's portfolio to Rajakannappan

21 Dec 2023 10:01 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-21 10:01:29.0)

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) Consequent to K Ponmudy's disqualification, the portfolio of higher education held by him was on Thursday allotted by Chief Minister M K Stalin to Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, R S Rajakannappan.

A Raj Bhavan release said Chief Minister Stalin recommended to Governor R N Ravi to allot the portfolio held by Ponmudy to Rajakannappan. The Governor has approved the recommendation of the chief minister, the release added.

After he was sentenced by the Madras High Court to three years in prison in a disproportionate assets case, Ponmudy was disqualified as a legislator. Consequently, he ceased to be a Minister. PTI

