TN Budget premised on ‘Grand 7 Tamil Dream’; what are the 7 dreams?

The populist Budget presented by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday (February 19) was premised on fulfilling the “Grand 7 Tamil Dream”, which the state government released just the evening before.

The slew of announcements made during the Budget speech covered one or more of these “seven dreams”. These seven categories are:

Social Justice

Welfare of the marginalized

Transforming Tamil youths as global achievers

Knowledge-based economy

Equality focused on the welfare of women

Sustainable future

Tamil language and culture

Major announcements as part of 7 dreams

As part of these seven categories, Rs 2 crore has been allocated to take Tamil books all across the globe, while Rs 5 crore will be allocated to archaeological excavations in eight sites across the state.

A housing scheme, titled “Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam”, will be launched at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore. The state proposes to build 8 lakh concrete houses by 2030.

Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted to rural roads while focus has also been given to boosting drinking water supply across the state. Some 5,000 waterbodies in rural areas will be restored at a cost of Rs 500 crore. Beaches in Chennai will be restored, too, for which Rs 100 crore has been allocated.

Focus on women’s empowerment

A whopping Rs 11,750 crore has been allocated to the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme), while 10,000 new women’s self-help groups will be formed this year. Rs 35,000 crore in financial aid will be provided to the SHGs through banks.

Another Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to upgrading government schools with smart classrooms. The transgender community will get free higher education while Rs 213 crore has been allocated for public libraries.

Tech dreams

Rs 12,000 crore has been put away for the second phase of the Chennai Metro project. There are proposals for an IT park, a film city, new buses, battery-operated vehicles, and an Artificial Intelligence Mission.

Several allocations have been made in the health care sector as well, including for the Anna Cancer Hospital, medical colleges in Theni and Salem, and a new ICU block with 100 beds for Erode Medical College.