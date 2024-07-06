TN BSP leader Armstrong’s murder not political; 8 held: Chennai Police chief

The murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief K Armstrong was not political in nature, Chennai Police said on Saturday (July 6), and added that all angles were being probed.

Eight suspects in the case were nabbed within three hours of the crime on Friday, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore told reporters on Saturday.

Probes from various angles

Ten special teams have been formed under Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Asra Garg, and the officials are carrying out investigations from various angles and looking for the possible involvement of more people in the killing, he said.

Asked about the possible motive behind the murder, he said the special team was probing it. “It doesn’t point towards that. There is no political angle at all,” he asserted.

“Did not surrender”

Most of the arrested persons have some pending cases against them, he revealed. To a question, he said they were arrested and did not surrender, as claimed in some quarters.

All efforts would be made to ensure punishment for the accused, the official added, indicating that Armstrong’s burial could be held on Sunday.

Late on Friday night, Armstrong was hacked to death by a six-member gang outside his Perambur home in Chennai. Reports said the gang came on bikes and swiftly fled the scene after committing the ghastly crime.

