TN BJP delegation meets Guv, seeks CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Chennai, Jun 24 (PTI) A BJP delegation led by its state chief K Annamalai on Monday met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, seeking a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that left 53 people dead.

In a post on 'X,' Annamalai claimed that 60 lives have been lost due to the tragedy and also urged Ravi to direct Chief Minister M K Stalin to drop his cabinet colleague S Muthusamy, who holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio, holding him 'responsible' for the episode.

He accused the ruling DMK of "not being so bothered" about the issue of "increased availability" of ganja and illicit arrack in the last three years and "this has led to a big suspicion." "Due to this carelessness of the DMK government, we have lost 60 lives to illicit arrack in Kallakurichi. Today, we met Governor RN Ravi seeking a CBI enquiry to probe who is behind the sale of illicit arrack," Annamalai said.

Further, the CM had not taken any action against minister Muthusamy "despite so many loss of lives" which has led to many questions among the people, he said.

"We also requested the Governor to insist to the Chief Minister to remove the Prohibition and Excise minister," Annamalai added.

The saffron party delegation included former TN BJP chief and ex-governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan. PTI

