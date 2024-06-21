TN Assembly Speaker revokes eviction of AIADMK members following CM Stalin's appeal

The Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly M Appavu revoked his order evicting AIADMK members from the House following an appeal from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The AIADMK members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were evicted en masse on Friday (June 21) after the main opposition tried to raise some issue during the Question Hour.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami later said the party wanted to raise the issue of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has left "50 people dead", but was denied permission. He described the eviction as "murder of democracy."

Free to raise issues during Zero Hour: Speaker

Speaker M Appavu said the AIADMK members wanted to raise an issue during the Question Hour, which was against the House rules. Members were free to raise issues during the Zero Hour, only after the completion of Question Hour, he added.

As the AIADMK members were unrelenting on their demand, the Speaker ordered for their eviction and ruled that the opposition party legislators cannot attend the proceedings for the day.

The opposition party MLAs, including Palaniswami, came to the Assembly wearing black shirts.

