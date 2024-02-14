TN Assembly adopts resolution against delimitation, one-election plans

Stalin added said that delimitation would lead to a drop in the number of elected representatives for Tamil Nadu and the other southern states. Stalin said both the proposals impinge on democracy and must be opposed in unison.

In March 2023, then Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju had said in Rajya Sabha that the next delimitation exercise may be conducted after the first census to be taken after 2026.

Moving the two resolutions on Wednesday (February 14), Chief Minister MK Stalin described the One Nation One Election proposal as “autocratic” and dubbed as a “conspiracy” the proposed move to carry on with the delimitation exercise after 2026, based on the census, which may be conducted following the Lok Sabha polls.

It termed the former as “impractical and undemocratic” and, about the second, stated that the population of 1971 (census) should be the criteria for carrying out the process, if it was to be held for “unavoidable reasons”.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has adopted two crucial resolutions — one against the Centre’s proposed “One Nation, One Election” policy and one on the delimitation exercise.

Today marks a watershed moment for Tamil Nadu as we take a decisive stand against Union BJP Government's authoritarian agenda. We refuse to be treated as second-class citizens and have unanimously passed two resolutions: one to shield our state from unfair delimitation… pic.twitter.com/cE3q2ttc9e

“Against the Constitution”

“One Nation One Election is totally impractical and against the basic feature of the Constitution. It is fully opposed to the Constitutional guarantee of independent, free and fair polls,” Stalin said.

The proposal may lead to dissolution of state assemblies in advance, which is against the Constitution, he pointed out. “If the government at the Centre is to fall, will all state assemblies be dissolved? Similarly, if the governments in a few states were to be short-lived, will those in power at the Centre demit office? Could there be a policy more comical than this?” he argued.

Holding elections to local bodies is in the state government’s domain and to make a claim to conduct local polls as well meant the usurpation of states’ rights, Stalin said.

“Punishment” for reducing population

The Chief Minister added that the delimitation exercise hangs over Tamil Nadu and South India in general like the Sword of Damocles.

The delimitation exercise is a “punishment” for states that reduce their population, he said, as the number of constituencies in both the houses of Parliament and in the Assemblies will be cut down for such states that reduce population.

States that did not show any interest in reducing population will get an additional prize, as their representation will increase in Parliament. This cannot be accepted and “we must oppose this”, Stalin said.

Stand by other parties

MLAs belonging to the Congress, VCK, MDMK, and the Left parties backed the government’s resolutions.

On delimitation exercise, AIADMK’s Arunmozhi Thevan said if it was to be held on the basis of the 1971 census, his party would support it.

BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan said “we share your concern”, and assured the House that necessary steps would be taken by her party in this regard.

Doubt over local bodies

On the One Nation, One Election proposal, Thalavai Sundaram (AIADMK) said his party has told the panel studying the matter that his party may back the proposal only if its related 10 proposals were positively considered.

Vanathi said the resolution on the One Nation, One Election proposal was not needed. Apprehensions in this regard were “imaginary”, she added, saying the proposal does not include local bodies and opinions may be conveyed to the relevant panel.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan cited the receipt of an official letter seeking “insights” on holding polls to local bodies alongside other legislative bodies.

Resolutions passed by voice vote

Later, both the resolutions were passed by a voice vote. Speaker M Appavu declared the resolution on delimitation was passed unanimously.

On simultaneous polls, the resolution said: “This august House urges the Union government not to implement the ‘One Nation, One Election Policy’ as the theory of one nation, one election is against the basis of democracy; impractical; not enshrined in the Constitution of India.”

In a vast and diverse country like India, elections to local bodies, state Assemblies and the Parliament are being held at different times on the basis of people centric issues. Also, the proposal goes against the idea of democratic decentralisation, the resolution said.

“Don’t penalise states like TN”

Regarding delimitation, the resolution said, “…this august House urges the Union government that the delimitation process to be carried out after 2026 on the basis of the census should not be carried out.”

Due to unavoidable reasons, if the number of seats — on the basis of population — were to be increased, “it shall be maintained at the present ratio” of the constituencies between the states in the state Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament, fixed based on the population of 1971.

“This august House also urges that states like Tamil Nadu should not be penalised for implementing various socio-economic development programmes and welfare schemes for the benefit of the people over the past 50 years,” it added.

(With agency inputs)