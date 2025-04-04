Centre declines consent for TN's anti-NEET bill, says Stalin; calls meeting on April 9

In the ongoing NEET row, Tamil Nadu suffered a big setback on Friday (April 4), after President Droupadi Murmu rejected a bill to exclude the state from the purview of the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) - the all-India entrance test for admission to medical courses.

This was revealed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to the Assembly, when he said that the Assembly resolution seeking NEET exemption for the state, that was sent for Presidential assent, has been declined.

Dark chapter in federalism

Reacting to the development, Stalin has called for a consultative meeting of all MLAs at the TN secretariat on April 9 evening.

"The union government might have rejected our request seeking exemption from NEET, but our fight against NEET isn't over in any way," said Stalin, who has been feuding with the BJP-led centre on at least two major issues, the delimitation exercise and the Hindi imposition row, ahead of next year's election.

Terming the rejection as a "dark chapter in federalism," the Chief Minister accused the Centre of disregarding the will of Tamil Nadu people and the Assembly bill, too.

"Despite the Tamil Nadu government furnishing all necessary clarifications through various ministries, the Union government has now rejected the exemption from NEET," Stalin said.

NEET, a distant dream for rural students

Further in his speech, Stalin said that the state’s decades-old medical admission system had been instrumental in producing some of the best doctors in the country.

“With the introduction of the NEET examination, the dream of pursuing medicine has become increasingly unattainable for students from rural backgrounds, who lack access to coaching facilities,” said Stalin.

Switching to using Class 12 marks as the admission criteria will, the state has argued, ensure social justice.

“NEET disproportionately benefits urban students who can afford expensive coaching centres,” he said, claiming that the exam has widened the gap between privileged and under-privileged aspirants.

"Reflecting the collective voice of the people of Tamil Nadu, the state government constituted a high-level committee under the leadership of Justice AK Rajan to thoroughly examine the impact of NEET,” he said.

After the committee submitted its findings, a resolution was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, followed by an all-party meeting that reaffirmed the state’s demand to be exempt from NEET. The bill seeking exemption was sent to the Centre via the governor and followed by detailed clarifications to the Union ministries, Stalin said. “Despite all our efforts and rightful arguments, the Central government has rejected Tamil Nadu’s request,” the Chief Minister said, expressing his disappointment.

Bengal joins NEET battle

West Bengal too has been against the NEET and in July last year passed a resolution against the exam. The ruling Trinamool had never been in favour of an all-India exam, said the TMC.

Other major opposition leaders, including the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in poll-bound Bihar, have also criticised NEET.