TN: Annamalai seeks white paper on medical admissions before, after NEET

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Jul 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday reiterated his demand that the Tamil Nadu government issue a white paper on medical admissions pre and post NEET and claimed that the central qualifying test is beneficial to the poorer sections of the society.

The ruling DMK continues to do politics over the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test and "we are vert clear NEET is required," he told reporters here.

"Tamil Nadu recorded its best performance this year in NEET, with a 59 per cent pass percentage....the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting NEET and the Supreme Court is looking if there are any shortcomings," he said in an apparent reference to the controversies surrounding the qualifying test this year.

He said the NEET question paper was "localised," and that action was being taken. He pointed out that NTA was conducting many other tests.

The BJP leader accused the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu of "continuing to do politics" over NEET.

"NEET is 10 years old. Release a white paper on how many government school students have joined government medical colleges pre and post NEET," he demanded. This data is available with the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), he claimed.

"That (data) will show to the people of Tamil Nadu that NEET is helpful for poor and middle classes," he added.

On the killing of K Armstrong recently, he reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into the matter, saying who had hired the henchmen to kill the BSP leader must be found out. PTI

