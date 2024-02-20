TN agri budget stresses on saving soil; makes a case for millets, traditional paddy varieties

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneeerselvam on Tuesday (February 20) presented a separate Agriculture Budget in the assembly, laying special emphasis on reviving soil quality and fertility to prevent future generations from bequeathing barren lands.

Here are the key takeaways from the Agricultural Budget 2024-25:

Flagship soil conservation scheme

The government under its flagship programme – Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom Scheme (CM MK MKS) – aims to preserve soil fertility to facilitate a gradual move towards sustainable and chemical-free agricultural practices.

Quoting from Sangam poetry, Panneerselvam said while ancient Tamils practiced shifting crop cultivation to ensure good soil health, modern-day agricultural practices like mono-cropping and cultivating high-nutrient exhaustive crops have destroyed the quality of soil, stripping it of essential nutrients.

He said the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers, pesticides and herbicides have affected soil quality and its microbial population, triggering a fall in its fertility.

“This has resulted in soil degradation, manifested in highly alkaline, saline and acidic soil conditions. If this situation persists, we run the risk of bequeathing to our future generations, barren soil that is unsuitable for cultivation,” he said.

What the scheme entails:

Green manure: The scheme which has a budget outlay of ₹206 crore, aims to preserve soil fertility through the promotion of ‘green manure’ among farmers.

“In the initial phase, slated for the year 2024-25, an allocation of ₹20 crore has been earmarked for the distribution of green manure seeds to cover 2 lakh acres benefitting 2 lakh farmers,” the agriculture minister said.

Vermicompost: The government plans to encourage farmers to revive the practice of vermicomposting – done by composting cow dung and farm waste.

Under the scheme, 10,000 farmers will be provided two vermicompost beds each at a total outlay of ₹6 crore. That apart, ₹5 crore will be allocated to set up separate vermicompost pits.

"It is essential for every farmer to understand soil fertility and apply fertilisers judiciously. For this purpose, Tamil Mannvalam portal has been created to facilitate farmers' access to crucial information and enable them to download the Soil Health Card. This provides tailored, crop-specific fertilizer recommendations to the farmers," Panneerselvam said.

Soil health campaigns: The budget also proposes to hold Comprehensive Soil Health campaigns across villagers to sensitise farmers on the importance to balance fertiliser application and Integrated Nutrient Management.

Soil Health Cards: Panneerselvam said the government this year will undertake an extensive soil testing initiative in agricultural fields across 2,482 village panchayats picked under the ‘Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme.’

Under the programme, envisaged at a budget outlay of ₹6.27 crore – to be shared by the state and the Centre – two lakh Soil Health Cards will be distributed and farmers will be educated on ways to improve soil quality.

Soil reclamation: The government has also earmarked ₹7.50 crore for the reclamation of 37,500 acres of alkaline soil and ₹15 crore for the reclamation of 7,500 acres of acidic soil.

“The alkaline soil lacks aeration due to its compactness, while in acidic soil, the microbial activities are low resulting in reduced crop growth,” the minister said.

Biofertilisers: Stressing the importance of liquid biofertilisers in increasing crop productivity, Panneerselvam said ₹7.5 crore has been allocated for the distribution of 5 lakh litres of liquid biofertilisers, that will benefit around two lakh farmers.

Neem tree plantation drive

The government also plans an intensive drive to plant neem trees as part of its plans to encourage alternative and chemical-free forms of pesticides.

Panneerselvam said while ‘azadirachtin’, an active ingredient found in neem-based products, works as an effective pesticide, neem leaves which have medicinal properties are good for green manure.

He said the government will distribute 10 lakh neem trees saplings to farmers free of cost.

Millet cultivation

The government has earmarked ₹65.30 crore to popularise the production and consumption of millets considering its health and nutritional benefits.

The minister said for the purpose, millet varieties like Thalaivirichan Cholam, Vellai Cholam, Irungu Cholam and Sencholam of Salem and Karur districts; Kakka Cholam of Thoothukudi district; Vensuruttai Kezhvaragu, Karunchuruttai Kezhvaragu, Karikattai Kezhvaragu, Poovadan Kezhvaragu, Kuruvikaran Kambu, Kattu Kambu, Thattai Varagu, Perum Samai, Sadai Samai, Sittan Samai, Karunchittan Samai, Nattu Thuvarai, Malai Thuvarai of Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai districts; and Nattu Ulundu and Kodi Ulundu of Trichy and Thanjavur districts will be identified, collected, and produced in State Seed Farms and preserved.

Stress on organic farming

The government plans to create ‘One model organic farm’ in every administrative block to promote organic farming among farmers. Under the scheme, for which an allocation of ₹38 lakh has been made, farmers will be trained and educated on schemes available for organic farming, certification methodologies , organic input production and marketing of organic produce.

A hundred organic input production centres will be established across the state at a cost of ₹1 crore to encourage farmer groups interested in the production and sale of organic farm inputs such as ‘panchakavya’ (a mixture made with five cow derivatives), ‘jeevamirthan’ (bio-pesticide and organic manure), vermicompost, ‘amirthkaraisal’ (organic manure), and ‘meen amilam’ (fish amino acid fertiliser) among others, the minister said.

Seed distribution for cultivation of traditional paddy varieties

The budget also proposes to distribute among farmers traditional varieties of paddy seeds that have medicinal properties, like the Seevan Samba, known for its diabetes-controlling properties.

The minister said this year, 200 MT of traditional paddy varieties will be produced in State Seed Farms for cultivation in an area of 10,000 acres in 2025-26. The scheme for which ₹50 lakh has been allocated will cover farmers of all Tamil Nadu districts.

Climate-smart villages

Stressing on the impending impact of climate change on biodiversity, crop yield and food security in the future, the agriculture minister said the government plans to develop a special climate smart villages where farmers will be sensitized on climate change and taught ways to mitigate it. An allocation of ₹1.48 crore has been allocated for the purpose.