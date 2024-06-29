TN: After Kallakurichi deaths, Stalin proposes tougher penalties for hooch trade

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (June 29) tabled an amendment bill in the Assembly to enhance the term of imprisonment and fines for various offences related to the illicit liquor trade.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024 provides for various punishments for offences like import, export, transport, possession, manufacture, bottling and consumption of illicit liquor.

Enhanced punishment

The bill aims to further strengthen the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937.

Accordingly, there will be a maximum punishment of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh.

In case of death due to consumption of illicit liquor, the punishment for bootleggers will be rigorous imprisonment for life with a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh in the new legislation.

Liquor tragedy

This follows the deaths of 65 people after they consumed illicit liquor laced with toxic methanol this month in a village in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu.

Six women are among the deceased. Twenty people are still being treated across hospitals.

Introducing the bill, Stalin said his government was not hiding anything and culprits in the tragedy had been arrested.

Collectors, police warned

“This government is determined to eliminate illicit liquor. After the Kallakurichi incident, I had a meeting with Collectors and police officials. I (told them) that if any life is lost in the future, the police inspector and the superintendent of police will be responsible," Stalin said.

Stalin said his government was taking all steps to reduce illicit liquor in the state. He appealed to people "to keep politics aside and work unitedly to eradicate drugs in Tamil Nadu".

On Friday, the CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu Police filed a petition in a Kallakurichi court seeking custodial interrogation of 11 of the accused who have been arrested so far.