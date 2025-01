Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Jan 4 (PTI) Six workers were killed following an explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing unit near here on Saturday, an official said.

The blast is suspected to have taken place during the process of mixing chemicals and it flattened at least one room and led to the deaths. PTI

