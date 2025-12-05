Thiruparankundram Deepam row: Madras HC flags contempt, asks state govt to explain

The battle over the lighting of the sacred lamp on the holy Thiruparankundram hillock in Madurai in Tamil Nadu has taken a sharp legal turn.
On Friday (December 5), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court began hearing a contempt of court petition against Madurai district authorities for failing to implement repeated judicial orders to light the lamp on the Deepathon stone pillar at the top of the Thiruparankundram temple close to a dargah. The customary practice, however, has been to light the lamp at the Uchi Pillaiyar (Ganesha) temple.
The case was heard by Justice GR Swaminathan, who strongly criticised the administration for non-compliance.
VCK chief slams order
Meanwhile, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has demanded the impeachment of Madras High Court judge G Swaminathan, who has delivered the lighting of the lamp in a new place.
He praised the residents of Thiruparankundram for safeguarding communal harmony by refusing to give into what he called provocation by extremist groups.
TN govt approaches SC
The Tamil Nadu government has filed a special leave petition (SLP) with the Supreme Court regarding the same issue.
Also read: Madras HC controversy: Can a judge hear a case against self? What experts say
The controversy also echoed in Parliament today, where Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan rejected an adjournment motion moved on the Thiruparankundram issue. In protest, MPs of the DMK and its alliance parties staged a walkout, accusing the Union government of ignoring the tensions triggered in Tamil Nadu.
'Ignoring court order'
The Madras high court noted that despite directions, both the Madurai District Collector and the Police Commissioner failed to appear in person. The counsel for the petitioner said that the state had ignored the court’s order issued on Thursday, arguing that officials had “deliberately refused” to implement the directive permitting the Deepam to be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar.
But the government’s counsel responded that since SLP had been filed before the Supreme Court regarding the same, officials could not appear before the High Court.
Justice Swaminathan then issued fresh instructions, ordering that CISF personnel must visit Thiruparankundram, inspect the ground situation, and file a detailed report before the court. The state government was also directed to submit a written explanation on why past orders were not implemented and why the administration continued to defy judicial directives.
Not new
The Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam controversy is not new. The dispute revolves around whether the ceremonial lamp should be lit on the traditional Deepathoon stone pillar, a practice supported by Hindu petitioners, or at the Uchi Pillayar temple mandapam, a more recent location preferred by temple authorities and supported by the district administration.
Historical land records and a 1923 civil court decree (later upheld by the Privy Council) recognise Deepathoon pillar as part of the temple’s land, while granting possession of the peak, steps, and the mosque area to the nearby Sikandar Badusha Dargah. The High Court has cited this record to support the petitioner’s claim that lighting the lamp at Deepathoon does not infringe on the rights of the dargah.
Earlier on December 1, Justice Swaminathan allowed the lamp to be lit at Deepathoon, overturning the temple executive officer’s decision to restrict the ritual to the Uchi Pillayar mandapam.
When the state government and temple authorities quickly filed an appeal on the same, a division bench led by Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan on December 4, dismissed the appeal, observing that the state had “wilfully decided” not to carry out the single judge’s order.
On the evening of the Karthigai Deepam festival, authorities once again refused permission to light the lamp at Deepathoon, citing security concerns. Tension arose as protests broke out and dozens of right wing supporters were detained, and at least two policemen were injured in clashes.