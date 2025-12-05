Thiruparankundram Deepam row: Madras HC flags contempt, asks state govt to explain

The battle over the lighting of the sacred lamp on the holy Thiruparankundram hillock in Madurai in Tamil Nadu has taken a sharp legal turn.

On Friday (December 5), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court began hearing a contempt of court petition against Madurai district authorities for failing to implement repeated judicial orders to light the lamp on the Deepathon stone pillar at the top of the Thiruparankundram temple close to a dargah. The customary practice, however, has been to light the lamp at the Uchi Pillaiyar (Ganesha) temple.

The case was heard by Justice GR Swaminathan, who strongly criticised the administration for non-compliance.

VCK chief slams order

Meanwhile, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has demanded the impeachment of Madras High Court judge G Swaminathan, who has delivered the lighting of the lamp in a new place.

He praised the residents of Thiruparankundram for safeguarding communal harmony by refusing to give into what he called provocation by extremist groups.

TN govt approaches SC

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a special leave petition (SLP) with the Supreme Court regarding the same issue.

The controversy also echoed in Parliament today, where Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan rejected an adjournment motion moved on the Thiruparankundram issue. In protest, MPs of the DMK and its alliance parties staged a walkout, accusing the Union government of ignoring the tensions triggered in Tamil Nadu.