Three ex-convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case return to Sri Lanka

Three former convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all of them Sri Lankans, returned to their home country on Wednesday (April 3).

Murugan alias Sriharan, Jayakumar, and Robert Payas left by a Sri Lankan carrier from Chennai, officials said.

They were among the seven convicts in the case freed by the Supreme Court in November 2022.

After their release, they were lodged in a special camp in Tiruchirappalli. They arrived in Chennai on Tuesday night and left for Colombo on Wednesday.

Deportation order

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier informed the Madras High Court they could travel home once the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a deportation order.

The Sri Lankan High Commission in Chennai had earlier issued them travel documents to return home.

Another Lankan national convicted in the case, Santhan, died in Chennai recently.

The others who had been convicted and freed in the case are Perarivalan, Ravichandran, and Nalini, all Indians.

All seven had served over 30 years in prison.

