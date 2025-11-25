AIADMK MLA Sudarsanam murder: Three Bawaria gang members get life term

A Chennai court on Monday (November 24) sentenced three members of the notorious Bawaria gang to life imprisonment in the case relating to the murder of AIADMK legislator K Sudarsanam in 2005 and the accompanying dacoity.

Sudarsanam was the AIADMK MLA for Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district and served as Minister for Backward Classes Welfare at the time of the incident.

In the early hours of January 9, 2005, at around 2.45 am, a five-member gang broke into his residence in Thanakulam near Periyapalayam, shot Sudarsanam dead, assaulted his wife and sons, and stole 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Following instructions from then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, special police teams were formed under then IGP SR Jangid to trace and nab the culprits.

During the investigation, police found out that the assailants were members of the Bawaria gang from Haryana and Rajasthan.

Following a tip-off in March, the Bawariya robbers were arrested. In September, two of the main accused were shot at and fatally injured in the northern state.

Of those arrested, Om Prakash and Boora died due to illness while serving life imprisonment in Vellore jail. Three women who were granted bail absconded.

The case against the remaining four, Jagadish, Rakesh, Ashok and Jaildar Singh, came up for hearing before the Chennai Additional Sessions Court.

About 86 people were examined. After the investigation from all sides was completed, the judge pronounced the verdict in the case against four people on November 21.

Jagadish, Rakesh and Ashok were found guilty, and their quantum of punishment was announced by judge Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday (November 25).

Rakesh was reportedly handed five life sentences along with a fine of Rs 50,000, while the other two, Jagadish and Ashok, received four life sentences each and were fined Rs 40,000.

A fourth accused, Jailthar Singh, who had been charged with supplying a lorry to the gang, was acquitted after the court found the allegations against him unproven.