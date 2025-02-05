Watch | Tension at TN's Thiruparankundram amid Hindu-Muslim row

A hillock in Thiruparankundram, in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, renowned for its Subramaniyaswamy temple, Sikandar Dargah, and Kasi Viswanathan temple, has become the epicenter of communal tensions.

Sparked by allegations from Hindu Munnani, a right-wing outfit, against Muslim rituals on the hillock, the protests have led to heavy police deployment and restricted access to religious sites.



Over 2,500 police personnel were deployed after the Hindu Munnani accused Muslims of conducting animal sacrifices on the hillock, near the Lord Muruga temple. The protests escalated as both communities pointed fingers, turning the region into a highly charged zone.

Hindu groups allege that the hillock is being renamed as Sikandar Hills, claiming efforts to alter its cultural identity. The Muslim community, however, counters that animal sacrifices have been part of their rituals for decades.

Rituals stopped

Without prior notice, authorities stopped these rituals last month, citing concerns. This led to protests from Muslim organisations, which were met with counter-protests by Hindu Munnani.

Residents, many of whom have lived on the hillock for decades, have expressed their dismay at the growing conflict. A local Hindu resident of Thiruparankundram, shared her distress: “I have been living here for 25 years. I was married here. We used to attend festivals like Sandhanakoodu together and even donated for dargah celebrations. We don’t know why this has suddenly become a big issue.”

An elderly resident, who has witnessed the area’s history, said: “I am 90 years old. I have lived here my whole life. They have given cows, sheep, and animal meat to the king since ancient times. Why is this suddenly an issue?”

Thaipoosam festival

Scheduled for February 11, the Thaipoosam festival typically draws large crowds to the Subramaniyaswamy temple, commemorating Lord Murugan’s victory over the demon Surapadman. However, Section 144 has been imposed on February 3 and 4, significantly reducing foot traffic to the temple.

Despite police barricades, 20 cadres of Hindu Munnani managed to reach the temple’s 16-pillar mandapam and were swiftly detained by police. Shops around the hillock remain shut, and roads are heavily monitored.

Madurai’s Commissioner of Police J Loganathan, explained: “Entry to the hillock, where the Sikandar Dargah and Kasi Vishwanathan temple are located, was banned as a precautionary measure.”

With heavy security still in place and limited access to religious sites, residents and devotees are hoping for a return to peace.

