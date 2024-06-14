The Federal Impact | Stolen Tirumangai Alvar idol to return to TN temple from London

An antique 500-year-old bronze statue of Tirumangai Alvar, an eighth century Vaishnavite saint-poet, which was stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu, is all set to return home.

The 16th century, one-metre-tall bronze statue of saint Tirumangai Alvar, the last of the 12 poet saints of the Vaishnava sect, was stolen in the late 1950s from the Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.

Now, more than 60 years later, the idol, which was found in a museum in London, will soon be brought back to be housed in its rightful place in the temple. The procedures involving the return of the idol to India are in the final stages.

The Federal impact

Interestingly, The Federal ran a story on March 5, 2020 on how the stolen idol was found in a museum. A source privy to the developments told The Federal that it was after the article that the idol theft got a lot of serious attention from art collectors both inside and outside the country.

They pushed Indian officials to bring the idol back to India.

The good news of the ghar wapsi of the original idol, which belonged to the Vijayanagara period (1336-1646) arrived to temple authorities in early June this year. And, the 2,000-year-old Perumal temple is now gearing up to celebrate its consecration.

