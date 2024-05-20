Taunted as ‘failed’ mother over baby’s fall, techie dies in suspected suicide

The mother of the eight-month-old child, who had slipped from her hold and fallen on the first-floor balcony of their apartment complex in Chennai before being rescued miraculously, has been found dead in a suspected case of suicide. The severe criticism and shaming she faced because of the accident is believed to have driven her to suicide.

The woman, V Ramya, who was an IT professional, was reportedly found dead at her parental home in Coimbatore’s Karamadai on Sunday (May 19). She reportedly never got over the humiliation she suffered from all and sundry because she had accidentally let her child fall.

Ramya and her husband, Venkatesh, who is also a techie, left for her parental home in Karamadai with the child two weeks ago. On Sunday, she was alone at home because her parents had gone to attend an event. When they returned home, they reportedly found her unconscious. They took Ramya to a nearby hospital at once but it was too late.

The accident

Ramya’s death comes within less than a month of her child’s accidental fall on April 28. The baby slipped from her hold and fell from the fourth-floor balcony to the first-floor roof of their housing complex. Some residents of the complex in Chennai’s Thirumullaivoyal managed to rescue the child but many people slammed Ramya left, right and centre for being a “careless” mother.

As the video of the rescue went viral on social media, many users shamed her for her “failure” as a mother, while fellow residents of the complex gave bytes to local media along the same lines. Those taunts and endless trolling on social media are believed to have further upset Ramya, who was already feeling guilty and inconsolable over the incident.

Karamadai police have reportedly registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)