Tasmac case: Madras High Court fines ED, questions probe's legality

In a dramatic turn of events in the alleged Tasmac liquor scam case, the Madras High Court on Wednesday (August 6) fined the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Rs 30,000 for failing to justify its actions against film producer Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran.

The court, presided over by Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan, slammed the financial investigation agency for conducting searches without “incriminating material”, calling its authorisation “prima facie without jurisdiction”.

Court cites lack of evidence

The case took a turn when the court stayed all ED proceedings against the petitioners, citing a lack of evidence linking them to the corruption allegations surrounding the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac).

The petitioners challenged the ED's actions after their residences and offices were sealed during searches, allegedly because the premises were locked at the time. The only material presented by the ED was a phone number saved in the mobile of Tasmac’s managing director, with no evidence of calls or WhatsApp messages connecting the petitioners to the case.

The court rejected the ED's plea for additional time to file a counter-affidavit, with Special Prosecutor N Ramesh citing officer transfers and the need for a “comprehensive counter”.

ED gets fine, 2 weeks to respond

The bench, unimpressed, granted two weeks to the ED to respond but imposed an Rs 10,000 fine on each of the three petitions filed by Bhaskaran and Ravindran. The court had previously directed it to produce documents justifying the searches, only to find that they lacked any substantive basis.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the ED’s probe was based on flimsy grounds, failing to establish any credible link to the alleged Tasmac scam. The court’s decision to stay proceedings has provided temporary relief to Bhaskaran and Ravindran.



