Tamils rediscover age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi

Delegates attending the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi have rediscovered the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two of the country’s ancient seats of learning.

The delegates attending the second edition of the Sangamam stated this after attending cultural performances, visiting temples and taking part in academic dialogues on the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi.

The event, organised by the Union education ministry, began on December 17 and will end on Saturday (December 29). Some 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry took part in it.

Great learning

"The visits to ghats and temples in Kashi and Prayagraj... It has been a mesmerising experience. Each place has a huge significance for people from Tamil Nadu. The confluence of cultures is not a new phenomenon," said Satish Raj, a chemistry teacher from Tamil Nadu.

The delegates were divided into groups named after seven sacred rivers of the country. Each had 200 members including students, teachers, professionals, spiritual groups, farmers and artisans, writers as well as traders and businessmen.

Raj said the academic sessions at the Namo ghat were the most interesting.

Lifestyle, culture

The trustee at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, K Venkata Ramana Ghanapati, said the delegates witnessed and experienced cuisines and different aspects of lifestyle and culture of the regions.

Ghanapati, the first trustee of Tamil origin at the temple, said the itinerary included a two-day outbound trip, a two-day return trip to Varanasi and a one-day trip each to Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

More than 42,000 people had registered till December 8 to attend the Sangamam, of which 1,400 were selected by a committee, according to officials.

Trip to Ram temple

Raj Chenna, another delegate, said he was excited about the last leg of the trip, which is to Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony of the Rama temple at Ayodhya is to be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

Stalls at the Namo ghat showcasing handloom, handicrafts and cuisine gave delegates an insight into the rich aspects of Tamil Nadu's and Kashi's art and culture.

Cultural programmes, combining the cultures of the two places, organised during the evenings, were a major attraction for the delegates.



Seminars, discussions and lectures were organised to deliberate on literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, ayurveda, handloom and handicrafts besides next-generation technologies.

The Sangamam aims at rediscovering, reaffirming and celebrating the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

The first edition was a month-long event organised last year and more than 2,500 people from Tamil Nadu participated in it.

(With inputs from agencies)