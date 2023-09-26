Tamil Nadu: Why BJP thinks snapping alliance with AIADMK is a blessing in disguise

With eight months left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a jolt in Tamil Nadu, with its ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) deciding to walk out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Though BJP leaders say it's a setback, some leaders believe this is an opportunity for the party to play a bigger role in Tamil Nadu, and rework NDA's seat-sharing arrangements in the state.

"It is a setback, no doubt. We cannot deny the fact that there is a perception against the BJP-NDA, but we feel this is an opportunity for the party to grow in Tamil Nadu,” said a senior BJP leader who was handling discussions with the AIADMK.



BJP wanted OPS in

Sources say one of the biggest reasons for the two parties to sever the alliance was BJP’s insistence on accommodating O Panneersalvam (OPS). The BJP central leadership was also keen to include TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam. The BJP believed that with both the AIADMK factions and TTV coming together, the NDA could have put up a strong fight. in Tamil Nadu, where the Dravida Munnetra Kazahagam (DMK) is expected to win the maximum number of seats.

"For the past few months, senior BJP leaders have been in regular contact with the two factions. The BJP thought if OPS-Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) differences could be buried before the elections, it would boost NDA,: the BJP leader added.

BJP sources also said the AIADMK was unwilling to rework the seat-sharing arrangement, insisting the BJP should limit itself to 5-6 Lok Sabha seats in the state. BJP leaders said that the AIADMK leadership was also annoyed with the recent decision of the BJP to carry out mass outreach programmes in every Assembly constituency..

During the 2019 general elections, the AIADMK contested 20 constituencies, while alliance partners PMK contested seven, the BJP five, DMDK four, and the Tamil Maanila Congress, Puthia Tamizagam, Puthia Needhi Katchi, and the NR Congress one seat each.

“The alliance talks were being led by Home Minister Amit Shah, who was keen that the NDA must win at least 25 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 elections. If that were to happen, the two factions and TTV's party should have fought together," said the leader.

NDA's expansion plan in TN

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leaders believed coming together off OPS and TTV Dhinakaran would ensure the support of Thevars (a major caste group) in southern Tamil Nadu.

“There were very few options left for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. The party can either continue to play a marginal role with AIADMK or try to grow with OPS-TTV Dhinakaran. An alliance with OPS-TTV will ensure that the BJP has a fighting chance in Southern Tamil Nadu, where both the leaders enjoy Thevars' support," the BJP leader said.

Apart from bringing all the factions of AIADMK under one alliance, the BJP leadership was also keen that the party contest at least 9-10 seats in Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry. However, the AIADMK leadership was not keen to give more than five Lok Sabha seats to the BJP and wanted to contest the majority of the seats on its own.



“In a way, the AIADMK decision will help the BJP because now we can rework the seat-sharing arrangement with other NDA partners. This is also important for the BJP because if the party had remained with AIADMK, it would have always been a marginal player in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK leadership would have never allowed the BJP to grow in the state. But now, the BJP at least has the chance to try and increase its footprint in the state,” the BJP leader said.