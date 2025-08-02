More trans people should join politics for real change: Kalki Subramaniam

In a major policy move, the Tamil Nadu government recently released a comprehensive policy for transgender persons, aiming to institutionalise inclusivity in education, employment, and healthcare.

While it has been hailed as a progressive step by many, some have argued that it lacks key elements such as reservation and full inclusion of transgender men. In a candid conversation with transgender rights activist Kalki Subramaniam, The Federal explores where the policy does things right, where it falters, and why the fight for dignity and equality must continue.

Which section of Tamil Nadu’s new transgender policy stood out most for you?

The initiative that really stood out to me is the focus on sensitising teachers and educational institutions. Gender non-conforming children often face bullying, discrimination, and stigma in schools. This pushes many of them to drop out, which becomes a lifelong setback. Without education, you lose the opportunity to dream, to become a graduate, and to have a dignified life. So, creating an inclusive environment through trained and empathetic teachers is a crucial step forward.

The policy touches upon several areas—health, property rights, banning forced conversion therapy. How effective do you think these measures will be?

When I read the policy, I noticed that almost 70 per cent of its provisions are already covered in the transgender protection Act of 2019. The state is essentially amplifying what’s already there, which is not a bad thing since it reassures us of the Act’s relevance. The policy also borrows from the central government’s Equal Opportunity Policy, which focuses on eliminating workplace discrimination and creating safe and inclusive environments for transgender persons. That’s a good sign.

However, is there anything genuinely new? Perhaps the school-level education initiative is a fresh addition. The policy also promises the formation of committees, but we’ll have to wait and see how effectively they function.

A trans woman named Samantha was brutally attacked in Tenkasi just days after the policy was launched. Does the policy do enough to ensure safety for transgender persons?

Absolutely not. Transgender women continue to be murdered across the country. Last year, Sangeeta—a successful entrepreneur who started a restaurant in Coimbatore—was murdered. While the accused was identified, we never heard of any punishment. None of the previous murder cases involving transgender persons have witnessed justice.

The media only covers the murder as sensational news but doesn’t follow up. More importantly, there’s a clear lack of safety, security, and sensitisation among police officers. They remain unaware of the transgender protection Act, Section 377, and other legal provisions that safeguard us.

You’ve written an open letter to the Tamil Nadu chief minister listing critical omissions in the policy. Why are these demands urgent?

Education is a transformative tool for the transgender community, especially young people. It ensures dignity, equality, and economic independence. But even when corporate jobs are available, transgender applicants are often rejected outright because of binary reservations—only for men and women.

Reservation in education and jobs is crucial. Sadly, this policy doesn’t even mention it. Despite years of advocacy and multiple meetings with the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and the social welfare minister, there’s no reference to reservation. That’s a major setback, especially for Tamil Nadu, the first state in India to officially recognise transgender people.

Are there state models Tamil Nadu could learn from?

Yes. Kerala has made remarkable progress. When I first spoke about trans-inclusion in Kerala media and universities over two decades ago, there was rampant transphobia. But today, many transgender students are pursuing education at the universities of Kerala and Calicut.

Kerala may not have reservation yet, but it’s making sincere efforts. For instance, a transgender man received Rs 25 lakh from the government for pilot training in South Africa. Our neighbour Karnataka has already introduced one per cent reservation for transgender people. Tamil Nadu, once a pioneer, is now lagging behind.

Why is the exclusion of trans men in this policy a concern?

It’s shocking. Trans men are completely overlooked. Though some are represented on the state’s transgender welfare board, the policy is largely framed around trans women with minimal reference to trans men. This erases their life experiences, especially in areas such as healthcare, documentation, and employment.

It also shows ignorance of the policymakers. I’m part of the national transgender council, and I was never consulted. No officer from the Tamil Nadu social welfare department ever called to ask for inputs. That speaks volumes.

There are allegations that even committee members weren’t informed before the policy’s release. Do you think that’s true?

I believe so. This is not just ignorance but also a lack of care and understanding. This happens when people who are completely disconnected from transgender realities sit down to draft such an important policy. It affects thousands of lives. The omission of trans men and reservation is inexcusable.

Even courts—like the Madras High Court—have recommended reservation. The Supreme Court's 2014 judgment in the NALSA vs Union of India case also affirms this. Tamil Nadu is ignoring all of that while Karnataka is moving ahead. That’s deeply disappointing.

Do you plan to engage the government further on these gaps?

Yes, absolutely. I will be writing to the social justice minister as well. Activists will come together and take powerful and collective action. We are very disappointed, especially about the lack of reservation and the invisibilisation of trans men. We will continue to fight for what is rightfully ours.

You spoke about representation. As elections approach, trans persons like Apsara Reddy and Ganga Nayak have entered politics. Why is political participation important for the community?

It's essential. I’ve had offers from various parties but remain in a dilemma because of how poorly women are treated in politics. Still, I support Apsara Reddy, Ria, and Ganga Nayak. But representation should translate into influence—especially in policy matters.

We need more trans people across political parties—DMK, ADMK, TVK, BJP, Congress. I’m hopeful we’ll soon have a transgender MLA and even an MP. I just hope they don’t get corrupted by the system.

What’s the one urgent issue that needs immediate government action?

Reservation. We have trans women waiting to join the police department and others applying for government jobs but are still rejected. People like Dr Gargi—a medical graduate—face discrimination despite their qualifications.

It’s been 10 years since the Supreme Court recognised our rights. Tamil Nadu’s empowering initiatives helped bring us this far, but without reservation, the real transformation remains incomplete.

