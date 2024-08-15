Tamil Nadu to launch pharmacy stores selling affordable medicine

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced launching pharmacy outlets 'Mudalvar Marunthagam,' (Chief Minister's Pharmacy) soon to ensure the availability of generic and other medicines at low cost to the people.

In his Independence Day address, referring to the challenges posed by climate change and the recent landslides at Wayanad in Kerala, Stalin announced a comprehesive scientific study on natural calamities triggered by heavy rains in the mountainous regions of the state, including Nilgiris.

The low cost pharmacy chain will be the latest addition to a string of welfare schemes of the Stalin-led DMK regime and such initiatives include Rs 1,000 monthly support to college-going students.

The study under the auspices of the state disaster management authority will be conducted by a multidisciplinary team of experts and the panel will recommend to the government measures aimed at goals including disaster prevention, mitigation and risk reduction.

Stalin said over 75,000 openings will be filled by January 2026 in the government sector and more than 25 lakh youth are set to get employment --direct and indirect-- in the private sector.

The Chief Minister's pharmacy scheme will be launched next year, on the day of Pongal, the harvest festival, (January 14, 2025) and as many as 1,000 pharmacy outlets will be opened in the first phase.

In order to effectively implement the scheme, pharmacists and cooperative societies will be provided by the government neccessary credit facilities and Rs 3 lakh subsidy, he said.

Also, he announced 'Mudalvarin Kakkum Karangal' (CM's protecting hands) scheme for the benefit of retired personnel of the Armed forces.

Under the scheme, which envisages 30 per cent capital and 3 per cent interest subsidies, the beneficiaries will be provided facilitation to avail bank loan, up to Rs 1 crore, to launch business ventures and kin of soldiers who made supreme sacrifices while performing their duty are also eligible.

In the next two years, to benefit 400 ex-servicemen, Rs 120 crore capital subsidy and 3 per cent interest subsidy will be provided for Rs 400 crore worth projects.

Tracing the origin of CMs hoisting the tricolour, Stalin said it was late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who secured from the Centre in 1974, the right for the Chief Ministers to hoist the national flag on the Independence Day and it was also a kind of independence struggle, to secure more rights for the states.

The CM said he was proud to hoist the national flag for the fourth consecutive year, which coincides with the completion of the centenary celebrations (2023-2024) of Karunanidhi (1924-2018).

Though he has explained the Dravidian model several times, the Chief Minister said it would be appropriate to once again make it clear.

"The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is a movement that stands on the foundation of principles of social justice, equality, self-respect, love for language (mother tongue), racial right and state autonomy." Industrial growth, societal change and educational development should all happen at the same time and growth must not merely be economic growth, but also be development of the society. "Economy, education, society, thought and deed should all witness growth together and that was what the development desired by Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar and that is Dravidian model growth." Accordingly, during the past three years of his party-led regime, the growth witnessed by Tamil Nadu is spread across all the sectors.

The CM detailed a slew of welfare schemes of his government.

It includes fare-free travel for women, Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to girl students to support them pursue higher education, Rs 1,000 monthly support to women and the CM's Breakfast Scheme for school children under which 20.73 lakh children are benefited. "The Union government's statistics say that Tamil Nadu shines in higher education through such schemes." Also, the CM referred to several other schemes including 'Nan Mudhalvan' (Skill development and employability facilitation scheme) and the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to boys who go to colleges after completing their education in government-run schools and state-aided institutions.

As per Centre's data, about 77.79 lakh job opportunities have been created in the private (organised) sector during 2021-24 by the Dravidian model government.

In the government sector, during the same period, 65,483 people have got jobs. Over 75,000 openings in the government sector will be filled by January 2026.

In private sector, 14.54 lakh aspirants will get direct employment and 12.35 others indirect job opportunities in view of 631 MoUs inked in January this year to attract Rs 6.64 lakh crore investments.

The CM announced that the pension for freedom fighters will be increased to Rs 21,000 per month from the present Rs 20,000.

Also, for the families of martyrs, the family pension will be increased to Rs 11,500 from Rs 11,000.

In 2014, assuring quality medicine at a fair price, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had launched 'Amma Pharmacy,' like several other welfare initiatives using the 'Amma' tagline.

It, however, did not become popular like the 'Amma Canteens.' The Centre's 'Jan Aushadhi' (Makkal Marunthagam in Tamil) selling generic medicine is functional in Tamil Nadu. PTI

