Tamil Nadu: Speeding luxury car mows down TV journalist in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) A video journalist of a private Telugu television channel here was mowed to death by a speeding luxury car on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim who was riding a motorcycle was flung about one hundred meters away from the accident spot when the BMW car on high speed knocked the two-wheeler.

Police said a hunt is on to trace out and nab the driver of the BMW car who had abandoned the vehicle and fled immediately after the incident late on November 19 night.

The victim, Pradeep Kumar, 39, of Pondy Bazaar here, was working as a part-time driver for Rapido.

The car was registered in the name of a private company in Velappanchavadi, police said. A case has been registered. PTI

