OPS led 'rowdies' to attack party office, doesn't deserve place in AIADMK: Palaniswami

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Mar 27 (PTI) Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam had led a "group of rowdies" that attacked the party headquarters and therefore he doesn't deserve a place in the organisation, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said here on Thursday.

He was responding to a reporter's question about Panneerselvam's (OPS) comments on the possibility of his re-induction in the AIADMK.

"It is not possible at all....pirinthathu pirinthathu dan (once split, split forever)..we cannot tolerate them (Panneerselvam and aides) pawning the party to the enemies," the former chief minister said.

"Under his leadership, rowdies attacked the party headquarters in Chennai (in 2022), which is a temple for the AIADMK worker. He has no qualification to be in the AIADMK....there is no chance of taking him back in the party," Palaniswami asserted.

After losing the 2021 Assembly polls, Palaniswami (EPS) and Panneerselvam were involved in a leadership tussle, before the former successfully took total control of the party.

The AIADMK's top decision-making body expelled Panneerselvam and his supporters in July 2022.

To a question on his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi two days ago, Palaniswami reiterated he had taken up issues concerning Tamil Nadu, such as the need to release pending Central funds, including for MGNREGA.

He had also taken up the 2-language policy, which has been AIADMK's stand since the days of Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai and late AIADMK veterans and former CMs, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the Leader of Opposition said.

"We insisted (to Shah) that the 2-language policy should continue in Tamil Nadu," he added.

To a question on the Delhi visit of TN BJP chief K Annamalai, coming two days after Shah-EPS meet that has set off speculations of an alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP, Palaniswami said the question should be posed to the former. PTI

