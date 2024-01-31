Tamil Nadu Palani temple row | Who's a Hindu, asks Agama expert

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department of Tamil Nadu to maintain a register at all Hindu temples and record the details of non-Hindus who visit the temple.

Quoting a couple of instances when non-Hindus allegedly entered temples for non-religious purposes, Justice S Srimathy said boards should be installed at all Hindu temples saying non-Hindus are not permitted beyond the flagpole. A temple should be maintained with reverence as mentioned in Agamas, as it is not a picnic or tourist spot. 'Agama' broadly refers to traditional knowledge that has been passed down over centuries.

To appeal or not

Sources to The Federal the HR&CE department has convened meetings with Agama experts and legal advisors to decide on whether to appeal to the Supreme Court or to implement the High Court order.



The High Court direction followed a petition by D Senthil Kumar of Palani, who is also the organiser of the Palani Hill Temple Devotees Organisation. He sought a direction to the temple authorities to install the board at the Arulmigu Dandayudhapani Swami temple at Palani in Tamil Nadu's Dindugal district, stating: “Non-Hindus are not allowed on the temple premises.” This, he claimed, was present earlier and removed during renovation work and not replaced.

When The Federal spoke to HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, he said: “We are yet to receive the physical order copy from the court. We have to discuss with it Agama experts and advocates. We obey court proceedings. But we need time to decide on this matter.”

Asked if the government has any plans to file an appeal against the direction, he said: “As of now we have not decided to file an appeal. We will come up with a decision only after considering the views of experts.”

High-level meeting

Informed sources said the HR&CE department is not sure about installing boards to ban the entry of non-Hindus.

“A high-level meeting is being organised in the next few days. No decision has been taken related to boards," said an officer on the condition of anonymity.

"As of now, in a few temples, boards are there but not in prominent places. In a few temples, foreigners and people from other religions were not allowed to enter the artha mandapam (sanctum sanctorum). But, as of now, this is not followed in all temples,” the officer said.

What Agamas say

The Federal spoke to Sathyavel Muruganar, an Agama expert and an advisor to the HR&CE department.