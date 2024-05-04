Tamil Nadu: Mystery surrounds death of Tirunelveli Congress leader

The body of KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, Tirunelveli East’s District Congress president, was discovered in a charred state at Karaisuthu Pudur near Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli on Saturday (May 4). This news comes just two days after a missing person report was filed with the Uvari police.

Jeyakumar's burnt body was found in his own grove at Karaisuthu Pudur village. He was a government contractor and businessman from a prominent Congress family.

Possible self-immolation?

Tirunelveli SP Silambarasan said that the condition of the body suggested possible self-immolation, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The body has been transferred to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for further examination, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Earlier on Friday, Jeyakumar's son had filed a missing person report with the Uvari police after his father failed to return home on May 2.

Prominent people implicated

Adding to this, a complaint submitted by Jeyakumar to the Tirunelveli SP on April 30 emerged on social media. The complaint alleged financial fraud and threats against him, according to NDTV.

The complaint implicated several individuals, including a former panchayat president, a retired AO, a school correspondent, Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan, and a crusher owner.



Jeyakumar alleged in the complaint that he had received death threats from various sources, particularly from those he accused of cheating him financially.

He claimed that MLA Ruby Manoharan failed to fulfil promises made during the election campaign and issued death threats when pressed for repayment.

Dying declaration

The emergence of a possible dying declaration further complicates the case. If authenticated, the declaration could implicate high-profile individuals accused of intimidation and fraud.

The AIADMK has slammed the ruling DMK government over Jeyakumar's death, citing it as evidence of deteriorating law and order in the state. Former Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami demanded swift and firm action against those responsible.

The Uvari police have registered a case. Three special teams deployed by Tirunelveli SP are investigating the matter.