Tamil Nadu MDMK MP Ganeshamurthi hospitalised

Erode (TN) Mar 24, (PTI) A Ganeshamurthi of the MDMK, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode, was on Sunday hospitalised, with his condition stated to be serious by doctors.

According to police, at around 9:30 am today, Ganeshamurthi, who was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from here, developed uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital here by his family members. After check-up, he was admitted in the ICU and was put on ventilator, police said.

When asked about reports that the MP might have attempted suicide, authorities at the private hospital in this town where he was initially referred to, refused to comment.

The MP was later shifted to a private hospital in nearby Coimbatore, with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance.

DMK's S Muthusamy, state Minister for Urban Development and Housing and Excise and Prohibition, Dr C Saraswathy, BJP MLA from Modakurichi, AIADMK leader K V Ramalingam and some others rushed to the hospital and enquired about Ganeshamurthi's health. PTI

