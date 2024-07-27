Tamil Nadu: Master Mathan, former BJP MP from Nilgiris, dies at 91

Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) BJP leader and former Nilgiris MP, M Master Mathan passed away and the party hailed his contributions for the betterment of the society and upliftment of the marginalised people.

He was 91-year old.

Mathan, a noted leader of the Badaga community, who are natives of the Nilgiris district passed away on Friday night due to age-related ailments, his family said.

He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

He passed away at his Coimbatore residence on the night of July 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the passing away of Master Mathan Ji. In a post on X, Modi said: "He will be remembered for his efforts to serve society and work for the downtrodden. He also played a commendable role in strengthening our party in Tamil Nadu. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

BJP president J P Nadda said: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former BJP MP Thiru Master Mathan Ji. He dedicated his life to the betterment of society and the upliftment of the underprivileged. His contributions to strengthening the party's roots and ideology in Tamil Nadu will always be remembered. His demise is an irreparable loss to the party. My deepest condolences go out to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Conveying his condolences to Master Mathan's family and friends, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said his passing is a big loss to the party. Mathan worked hard and he was a model for the young people, he said. PTI

