Lift ban on Vikatan website if it removes Modi-Trump cartoon: Madras HC tells Centre

The Madras High Court on Thursday (March 6) granted interim relief to Ananda Vikatan, a popular Tamil magazine that has been in the news recently, and directed the Centre to lift the ban on the website on the condition that it removes the controversial cartoon featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

The cartoon

The cartoon, published on February 10, showed Modi with his hands and legs chained while seated near Trump.

The cartoon came in the wake of the deportation of hundreds of Indians from the US in handcuffs and chains. It also came days before Modi’s meeting with Trump at the White House.

Also Read: Editors Guild slams blocking of Vikatan website over Modi cartoon

Web portal blocked

The cartoon’s publication triggered outrage among BJP leaders, with its Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai raising the matter with the minister of state for information and broadcasting in New Delhi. He accused Vikatan of defaming the prime minister and undermining India’s political and diplomatic efforts, and demanded immediate action against the media house.

In no time, the Electronics and IT Ministry blocked the web portal without any prior notice or due process.

Affront to press freedom: Editors Guild

The Editors Guild of India denounced the government’s action as “an affront to press freedom and a direct threat to India’s democratic ideals of fairness and transparency”.

“Concerns are escalating regarding the state of media freedom in India, and this incident could further undermine public trust in government institutions,” said the Editors Guild of India in a strongly-worded statement.

The Guild called on the central government to reverse the blocking order and to uphold free speech principles without resorting to arbitrary measures.

Also Read: Association of Indian Magazines slams 'arbitrary' blocking of Vikatan website

Vikatan stood firm

The Vikatan said in a statement, “Fo nearly a century, Vikatan has stood firmly in support of freedom of expression. We have always operated with the principle of upholding free speech and will continue to do so.”

The group said it was open to taking legal action against the government.