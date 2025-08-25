Court slams TN govt as kidney racket thrives in Namakkal district

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has pulled up the Tamil Nadu government for failing to register an FIR more than a month after a kidney racket surfaced in the state’s Namakkal district.

On Monday (August 25), the court directed the state government to constitute a special team comprising expert doctors to monitor organ-transplantation procedures and ensure transparency.

The racket, which came to light through a viral video in July, revealed how brokers lured daily wagers and powerloom workers, many of them women, into selling their organs for Rs 5-10 lakh. The donors later said they received only a fraction of what was promised, with middlemen pocketing the rest.

In some cases, when a donor’s kidney did not match the recipient, the former were coerced into parting with a portion of their liver instead. One such victim is Baby (32) from Namakkal, who recounted her ordeal to The Federal.





'Kidney to pay off debts'

“They told me I could sell a kidney and clear my debts. But, since my kidney didn’t match (the recipient's), they forced me to sell a part of my liver. After surgery, I couldn’t even walk. My children had to care for me. I was promised Rs 8 lakh but received only Rs 4 lakh. They blamed me, saying my kidney didn’t match, and told me I could leave the hospital only if I gave away part of my liver to cover their expenses,” said Baby.

Reports suggest that dozens of workers in Pallipalayam in Namakkal district were similarly trapped -- many of whom were suffering from long-term health complications while receiving paltry sums.

Recently, M Asokan, district president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions in Namakkal, organised a meeting of over 20 women workers who had been lured by brokers.

“Microfinance agencies charge exorbitant interest rates, and when the poor borrow for emergencies, they are pushed into selling their organs to escape debt traps. The government has failed to strictly enforce transplantation norms. How did no one question why hundreds of recipients came from one small district?” he asked.

Leader in kidney transplants

Tamil Nadu has long been known to be a hub of medical tourism, attracting patients from across India and abroad. It ranks among the top states in the country for kidney and liver transplants.

According to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), India conducted 13,476 kidney transplants in 2024, with Tamil Nadu among the leading contributors. The state, along with Delhi, has also performed the maximum number of heart, lung, and liver transplants in recent years.

Yet, despite its strong transplant system, illegal organ trade continues unchecked, with experts pointing to loopholes in approvals and weak enforcement.

Following preliminary probes, the Tamil Nadu government suspended the kidney transplant licences of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital (Perambalur) and Cethar Hospitals (Trichy) last month. However, no arrests have been made so far in the Namakkal case.





Probe underway: Health minister

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said investigations are ongoing and that transplant norms will be tightened. Senior officials admitted that procedural gaps had allowed the rackets to thrive and announced plans to restructure transplant committees and adopt stricter verification protocols.

Presenting the inquiry report in court, Dr DK Chitra, Director of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, said, “Strict measures are being implemented to curb illegal organ transplants in the state. Enforcement of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, is being strengthened to prevent exploitation and illegal trade.”





Opposition slam DMK govt

The episode has triggered a political storm, with Opposition parties accusing the ruling DMK of shielding those involved. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the suspended hospitals were linked to a DMK MLA.

Former BJP state president K Annamalai demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), warning that what has surfaced could be just the “tip of the iceberg.”

Hearing a PIL on the issue, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed: “The government is duty-bound to protect the right to life of people. The sale of human organs, like any other commodity, is not acceptable.”

The court directed the state to form a monitoring panel and maintain a strict oversight of brokers and hospitals involved in organ transplants.