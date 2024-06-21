TN hooch tragedy: Justice Gokuldas initiates probe into incident that claimed 47 lives

Kallakurichi, Jun 21 (PTI) Justice B Gokuldas, who heads the one-man commission to look into the hooch tragedy here, on Friday commenced his inquiry into the incident, which has so far claimed 47 lives.

Following commencement of probe, during which he visited the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital, the retired judge of the Madras High Court declined to comment on his inquiries, now at the preliminary level.

"There is no scope to comment anything now," he told reporters and added that the report will be submitted to the government.

"Three months time has been given," he said on submission of report.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, replying to call attention motions on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy said in the State Assembly earlier in the day that out of the total 164 affected persons, 117 are receiving treatment as in-patients in various hospitals and 47 died.

In the Government Medical College Hospitals of Kallakurichi, and Salem, 67 and 32 people respectively are being treated. At the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital, two are receiving treatment and 16 others are under treatment in the Puducherry JIPMER. PTI

