Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain batters Chennai; govt announces toll-free nos for help

Heavy rain lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (November 29), leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many parts. With weathermen predicting more rain, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for schools in Chennai on Thursday (November 30).

















The regional Met issued an 'orange alert', indicating heavy-to-very heavy rainfall on December 2 and 3 for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. Chief Minister M K Stalin directed ministers, legislators and representatives of local bodies to provide all necessary support to the people in rain-affected areas.

A Meteorological department official said Chennai and nearby regions in northern coastal Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which was in the range of 5 cm-6 cm and even above in some areas.

Besides heavy traffic congestion, the intermittent heavy rains led to inundation in several parts of the city and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet.

Vehicular movement was affected in several areas including Sholinganallur in the IT corridor, besides many arterial roads. Railway sources said 'there is delay in operation' in suburban services in view of water logging over railway tracks in the Ambattur-Avadi-Arakkaonam sections.

In both arrival and departure of flights, some delay was experienced due to showers, airport sources said. All arrangements are in place to prevent inundation of runways, they added.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and the low-pressure system, rainfall is likely at many places in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry up to December 3.

(With Agency inputs)