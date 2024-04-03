Tamil Nadu govt seeks SC's intervention for release of flood relief funds

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court, requesting an ex-parte order for the Union government to release ₹2,000 crore as an interim relief package for districts affected by floods.



The state, which suffered from floods in December, has requested ₹37,000 crore for damages caused by Cyclone Michaung and heavy rainfall.

Accusing the Centre of withholding relief funds, which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denies, Tamil Nadu claimed differential treatment in fund allocation. It also cited discrimination and violation of fundamental rights.

Stalin voices concerns

Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced Tamil Nadu's grievances, pointing out similar appeals from Kerala and Karnataka for financial assistance in recent Supreme Court sessions.

Responding to the state's concerns, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that ₹900 crore had already been disbursed to Tamil Nadu through the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF). She also mentioned an allocation of ₹5,000 crore for constructing stormwater drains in Chennai. Sitharaman urged the state to provide a through account of its utilisation.

'TN's request to be reviewed'

The finance minister assured that a high-level committee would review Tamil Nadu's request for fund release. She stressed that the rightful allocations would be made.

However, the Supreme Court approach of Tamil Nadu underscores escalating tensions between the BJP-led Union government and non-BJP administrations in southern states, particularly with the Lok Sabha election drawing closer.

The debate over fund disbursement to southern states, whether for disaster relief or tax devolution dues, has spilled over to Parliament.

The issue witnessed heated exchanges between Sitharaman and Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in February.

Protests

The situation has resulted in protests by Karnataka's Congress government and the Left-led Kerala government, supported by Tamil Nadu's DMK MPs.

Amidst allegations of "step-motherly" treatment from the central government, states like Telangana have also raised concerns over fund allocation.

Despite the assurances from the Union government regarding fund disbursal, the standoff continues, showing the contentious and acrimonious relationship between the central and state governments.