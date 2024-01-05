Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced Rs 1,000 cash incentive to people on the occasion of the harvest festival Pongal, the state government said on Friday.

He used the occasion to hit out at the Centre seeking to know what it has done for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Pongal will be celebrated across the state on January 15.

An official release, quoting the chief minister, said Rs 1,000 cash will be distributed through fair price shops ahead of the festival to all ration cardholders as "Pongal gift," except for Central and state government employees, Income Tax payers, those employed in public sector undertakings, sugar ration cardholders and those holding ration cards without any commodities.

The government has already announced a Pongal gift hamper containing one kg each of rice and sugar, besides sugarcane, the release said.

Free dhoties and sarees will also be distributed along with the Pongal gift hamper.

Further, the monthly payment of Rs 1,000 under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam,' benefiting 1.15 crore women heads of family, will be made on January 10, five days ahead of the schedule on the occasion of Pongal, it added.

The amount will be deposited in the beneficiaries' respective bank accounts.

The "Dravidian model" government is ensuring happiness to radiate in every household by providing Rs 1,000 cash dole along with the Pongal gift hampers in this risky (financial) condition, the Chief Minister said on the announcement to provide cash dole, in a post on the social media platform X.

Since the (DMK) government came to power, several welfare schemes such as the monthly savings of Rs 1,000 for women through free travel pass, breakfast scheme, Rs 1,000 monthly DBT for beneficiaries of Puthumai Penn Thittam (cash incentives for eligible girl school students), Rs 1,000 monthly aid for women under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam are being implemented with Tamil Nadu government funds by this #DravidianModel government, he said.

"What has the Union Government, which is responsible for protecting the interests of the Indian states, done for the people of Tamil Nadu? The Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu @TThenarasu has given a detailed reply to the Union Finance Minister's speech!" he said tagging the state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. PTI

