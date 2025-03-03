Dravidian ideology created narrative of difference between Aryan, Dravidian: Ravi

Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday claimed the Dravidian ideology has created a narrative of differences between Aryan and Dravidian in the last 60 - 70 years, and said the word Aryan as a race was not used in the Indian literature.

None of the Indian literature, either Sangam or Vedic literature has used the word Aryan as a race, he asserted.

"In fact, even the Tamil literature has not used the word Aryan as a race. In the last 60 - 70 years, the Dravidian ideology has created a narrative of differences between Aryan and Dravidian," the Governor said at the inaugural of the two-day conference on Indus Civilisation: Its culture and people - Archaeological insights, at the DG Vaishnav College here.

Ravi elaborated how the wisdom bequeathed by this civilisation through the Vedas shaped the idea and identity of Bharat and her culture through thousands of years and how its values of oneness of creation and universal brotherhood continue to define and inspire us in our personal, national, and global outlooks.

He urged the people to rescue this civilisation from long intellectual and political violence done to it through distortions and misinterpretations by vested interests including the European colonialists as well as 'those wedded to Marxist and Dravidian ideologies who falsely propagated theories of Aryan invasion and Aryan race.' "Modern science including satellite imageries and nuclear physics have established the historical truth of the Saraswati-Sindhu civilisation being the Vedic civilisation that embraced the whole Bharat," he said.

At a time of our comprehensive national resurgence, the people should be proactive in disseminating the historically correct narrative of the Saraswati- Sindhu civilisation, the Governor urged. PTI

