Tamil Nadu: Four Karnataka pilgrims killed in road accident

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), Jan 9 (PTI) At least four pilgrims from Karnataka were killed when the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident with a vegetable-laden truck and another heavy vehicle here on Thursday, police sources said.

The victims, mostly hailing from Kolar, were returning home in a KSRTC bus after visiting a temple near Chennai, the sources said.

About 30 persons were injured in the accident.

The accident happened when the KSRTC bus was heading towards Bengaluru with around 55 passengers, and the driver overtook a tipper lorry. The bus rammed into the vegetable-laden truck coming from opposite direction. The tipper lorry also hit the KSRTC bus from the behind. TV visuals showed the bus having suffered severe damage under the impact.

All the four deceased persons were killed on the spot.

The injured have been referred to nearby hospitals, they said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)