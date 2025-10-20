Udhayanidhi Stalin's Diwali wish to 'those with faith' draws BJP criticism

The BJP in Tamil Nadu again hit out at state deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his Diwali greeting selectively wishing "those who have faith".

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and son of the state’s chief minister, MK Stalin, recently stirred up a controversy when he wished Diwali to “those who have faith”. With Tamil Nadu poised to go to the polls next year, the TN BJP slammed Udhayanidhi for JP slammed his 'believers only' message and for "discriminating" against the Hindu community.

Breaking DMK's 'rationalist' tradition

A few days back, Udhayanidhi said in a social media post that people were not sure about wishing him on the occasion of Diwali at an event. Many people came forward to gift him bouquets, books and other things but were hesitant about wishing him Diwali. He claimed they were thinking he would get offended. And, the deputy CM went on to wish Happy Diwali ”to those who have faith”.

The BJP immediately responded slamming him for his 'believers only' message.

Last year too, Udhayanidhi broke from DMK's 'rationalist' tradition for the first time to wish people for Diwali.

Also read: Delhi’s air quality takes sharp dive on Diwali afternoon

BJP hits out

Meanwhile, while wishing people on Diwali, TN’s former BJP president and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan lashed out at the deputy CM’s remarks saying that she will wish each and every one unlike the TN CM.

#WATCH | Chennai | BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan says, "I wish everyone a happy Diwali and we are not like the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. We will be wishing each and every one. I condemn the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister for wishing Diwali only to the believers... Even… pic.twitter.com/fOypeSbqgB — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

"I wish everyone a happy Diwali and we are not like the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. We will be wishing each and every one. I condemn the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister for wishing Diwali only to the believers,” she said, before extending the greetings to all citizens. “We are not discriminating among the religious beliefs. We are equally treating, equally wishing all the citizens,” she was quoted as saying by agencies.

Also read: Gold, silver regain sheen on Diwali as safe-haven demand, value buying rise

TN BJP flays DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad also criticised the deputy chief minister’s words, accusing the DMK government of lacking the minimum grace to greet Hindus during festivities.

He called the DMK an anti-Hindu party, which, according to him, doesn’t carry out the basic responsibility of the ruler to treat every citizen with equality.

Also read: BJP gobbling up AIADMK: Udhayanidhi Stalin

This is not the first time that Udhayanidhi has faced flak for stirring up a row. In 2023, he said the Sanatan Dharma was against the concept of social justice and needed to be eradicated, triggering a nationwide storm.

This latest row takes place just months before Tamil Nadu heads to the Assembly elections.

(With Agency inputs)