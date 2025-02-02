Tamil Nadu | Committed to conserving wetlands, insists CM Stalin

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that his Dravidian model government is committed to conserving wetlands and would continue to take proactive steps to protect the state's rich natural heritage.

The Chief Minister, in a post on 'x,' said: "On this World Wetlands Day, I am extremely delighted to share the designation of two more Ramsar sites, Sakkarakottai and Therthangal bird sanctuaries in Ramanathapuram District, increasing the number of Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu to 20, the highest in the country, with 19 sites designated subsequent to the launch of the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission in 2021." The DMK government led by Stalin assumed power in the state in May 2021. Further, the CM said: "Our Dravidian model government remains committed to conserving wetlands and will continue to take proactive steps to protect our rich natural heritage." PTI

