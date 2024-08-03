Tamil Nadu CM takes stock of flood situation in Namakkal district

Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday took stock of the flood situation in Namakkal district as the Cauvery River, which is in spate, inundated the low-lying areas on the banks.

The Chief Minister visited the State Emergency Operation Centre here and personally interacted with the state and district officials and advised them to take appropriate steps to safeguard the people from inundation.

He was told that 11 relief camps have already been established in the district and about 1,086 people have been shifted to the camps.

Stalin was accompanied by Chief Secretary Shivdas Meena and other senior officials.

Following a heavy discharge of water from the Stanley reservoir in Mettur, several houses located on the banks of the Cauvery River at Bhavani, Erode and Kodumudi were flooded.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami visited a relief camp at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district and interacted with the people temporarily lodged in the camps and distributed relief.

Later, he told reporters that he assured the affected people that his party would build houses for the displaced families. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)