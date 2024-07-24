Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin inaugurates ropeway to Rathnagiriswarar hill temple

Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated Rs 20.53 crore worth new initiatives under the auspices of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department, which includes rope car facility at a hill temple.

Stalin laid foundation stone for as many as 14 new HR and CE projects worth Rs 35.57 crore covering nine temples. It includes a Rs 7.53 crore plan to improve road access to the Chennimalai Subramanyaswami hill temple and a Rs 64 lakh initiative to build a mandapam at the Kodumudi Magudeswarar-Veeranarayana Perumal shrine, both in Erode district.

Stalin, through video conferencing, laid foundation stones and inaugurated new schemes from the state secretariat.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the rope car facility for the Rathnagiriswarar hill temple at Ayyarmalai near Kulithalai in Karur district. Facilities including the ropeway and a waiting hall were built at a cost of Rs 9.10 crore. In total, Stalin inaugurated 13 projects in nine temples worth Rs 20.53 crore.

The inaugurated projects include new classrooms for the Poompuhar College (Autonomous) and the Courtallam Sri Parasakthi College for Women, both run by the HR and CE Department.

The Chief Minister, at the secretariat, also gave appointment orders to 10 persons selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, for the posts of Executive Officer-Grade-1 under the TN-HR and CE Subordinate Service. Minister for HR and CE Department, PK Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials took part. PTI

