Tamil Nadu ATS arrests 3 terror suspects after 27 years

Chennai, Jul 11 (PTI) The three terror suspects arrested by the Tamil Nadu ATS in the past few days were apprehended after months-long operations and after coordinating with police in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, TN DGP Shankar Jiwal said on Friday.

Abubacker Siddique, Mohammed Ali and Sadiq alias Tailor Raja were arrested after nearly three decades on the run and the police were constantly pursuing them, he told a press conference here. The operations were titled 'Aram' and 'Agazhi'.

The three persons are wanted in cases including the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts that killed 58 and injured over 250 persons and the 2013 Malleswaram bomb blast in Bengaluru.

Two operations were launched in coordination with the police forces of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka over the last about six months to nab the suspects, he said.

While Siddique and Ali were picked up from Kadappa district in Andhra, Sadiq was arrested in Karnataka's Vijayapura.

"The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has done very professional and successful operations...investigation is going on," the top cop said.

The arrested persons were involved in professions such as running grocery store, tailoring shop and real estate.

The police used "certain parameters" to ascertain their identities, since they were arrested after so many years. "Their identities were confirmed within 24 hours of their detention," Jiwal added.

While Siddique and Ali don't seem to be associated with any banned outfits, Sadiq is suspected to be a part of the banned Al-Umma group, he said.

A probe is on to ascertain various details, including their possible visits abroad. PTI

