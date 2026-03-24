TN Assembly poll: VCK to contest 8 seats after sealing seat pact with DMK

The ruling DMK has allotted Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) eight seats to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. The VCK, which had earlier sought 10 seats, settled for 8 during the second round of negotiations on Tuesday (March 24).

The agreement was signed by DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters here, in the presence of leaders of both parties.

Also read: NDA finalises seat sharing for Tamil Nadu polls; AIADMK gets 178 seats, BJP 27

As per the agreement, the VCK will contest from six reserved constituencies and two general seats, as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Seat talks continue

Later, speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan said his party obtained the two general constituencies that it had sought.

“There are 18 parties in the SPA, which recently took in new entrants and hence the seat-sharing negotiations among the allies are likely to prolong. The seat-sharing talks with all the parties will be finalised in two or three days,” he said.

Also read: DMK offers 5 seats to CPI(M) in Tamil Nadu poll talks, Left party yet to decide

To a question on VCK settling for a single-digit number despite asking for more, the VCK leader replied, "When the DMK has come forward and sacrificed its seats, it is our duty to give up the seats for the sake of the alliance."

On Monday (March 23), the DMK offered five seats to CPI(M).

(With agency inputs)