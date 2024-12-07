Tamil Nadu: 'Aggrieved' man tries to set fire to sub-registrar, arrested

Kanyakumari, Dec 7 (PTI) A 54-year old man, upset over what he alleged delay in completion of his work by a sub-registrar, attempted to set that official on fire, following which he was arrested, police said here on Saturday.

The man suddenly poured petrol over the sub-registrar at his office here and also sprinkled the inflammable liquid on papers on the table, and though he threw a lit match on the official, it did not catch fire.

"We have arrested the man and he alleges that the official delayed completing work, which is related to some corrections in a document," a police official said adding that a case was registered under relevant provisions of law and a probe was on. PTI

