Tamil Nadu | After Kallakurichi moonshine deaths, illicit liquor seized in Trichy

Authorities in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district have seized 250 litres of moonshine, days after consumption of illicit liquor killed 55 people in Kallakurichi village in the state.

The seizure followed a raid led by Tiruchirappalli Collector Pradeep Kumar and Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar based on intelligence input on Friday night, police said

After the seizure, Pradeep Kumar told local residents to stay away from illicit liquor, underlining their harmful effect on health.



The Tamil Nadu government has officially put the death toll in the liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi district at 50. Other reports put the number of deaths at 55.

More than 180 people remain hospitalised. Some are said to be in critical condition.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said the government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both their parents in the liquor disaster.