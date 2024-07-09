TN: 2 workers dead, 2 others injured in Sivakasi fireworks unit blast

Two workers were killed and two others suffered grievous injuries in a minor explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit, Supreme Fireworks, at Kalayarkurichi near Sivakasi in Tamil Naduon July 9, 2024.

The injured have been admitted to Sivakasi government hospital for treatment, a fire department official told news agency ANI.

The police identified the deceased as P Mariappan (43) and P Muthu Murugan (40) of Chidambarapuram. The injured are C Saroja (52) of Chithamanaickanpatti and K Sankaravelu (53) of Sevalur.

The workers were mixing the chemicals inside a shed when the blast occurred, said reports.. Two workers Mairappan and Muthu died on the spot. Police investigations are on.

This blast comes barely two months after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in May in which 10 workers were killed and 13 others injured.



In February too, 10 people were killed in a huge blast in a firecracker unit in Virudhnagar district.