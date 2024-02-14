Tamil actor Gautami joins AIADMK after quitting BJP last year

Tamil actor Gautami, who left the BJP last year after being with the party since 1997, has joined the AIADMK.

On Wednesday, she met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami at his Chennai house and joined the party in his presence.

Gautami quit the BJP in October 2023, after a 25-year association, alleging “lack of support” and collusion by some members with a man who allegedly swindled her.

She had joined the saffron party under the leadership of LK Advani in 1997, and barring a brief break after her daughter was born, she had worked and campaigned for the party. She was appointed as a state executive committee member of the party in 2020.