Supreme Court stays TN temple demolition

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of a temple allegedly constructed without valid permission in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan sought the response of the civic body on a plea of the residents through their body, Visthara Welfare Association in Madurai, challenging the Madras High Court order directing the temple's demolition.

"The high court has directed the demolition of the temple. Issue notice, returnable in eight weeks. In the meanwhile, the demolition of the temple shall remain stayed," the bench ordered.

The top court noted the contention of the residents’ body, which claimed not having an opportunity to be heard before the high court.

Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for the residents, said both sides were not given an opportunity to be heard by the high court and even pleadings were not completed.

The temple was alleged to have been illegally built without permission on the plot earmarked as open space land of an apartment complex.

The high court while directing demolition said the apartment owners association could not produce any permission for the construction of the temple in the open space. PTI

