CM Stalin writes to PM Modi, seeks release of Rs 3,112 cr Jal Jeevan Mission dues to TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (March 13) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to release Rs 3,112 crore in pending dues under the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure completion of ongoing water supply schemes in the state.

Hogenekkal project at risk

In the letter, Stalin flagged that the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had indicated that Central assistance cannot be extended to the Hogenekkal Phase-III Combined Water Supply Scheme — despite the project receiving approval in June 2023.

"The scheme was approved in the State Level Scheme Sanctioning Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti on June 15, 2023, at a cost of Rs 8,428 crore, including the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission share of Rs 2,283 crore," Stalin said.

Broader federal tensions

The letter comes against the backdrop of deepening friction between Tamil Nadu and the Centre over fiscal federalism. In February, Stalin tabled a report in the state Assembly — prepared by a high-level committee headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph — demanding sweeping constitutional amendments to restore "true federalism."

Stalin had accused the Union government of using funding as leverage over states and alleged inadequate devolution of funds to progressive states, pointing to GST disputes, disaster relief delays and threats of delimitation as examples of central overreach.