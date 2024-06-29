Stalin tells Modi to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, also writes to CMs of 8 states

Tamil Nadu should be exempt from the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), chief minister MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid widespread concerns over irregularities in the medical exam.

Stalin has also written letters to chief ministers of eight states aligned with the INDIA alliance asking them to pass resolutions in their assemblies seeking an end to the NEET examination.

Stalin’s letters came after the Tamil Nadu legislature passed a resolution on Friday calling the Centre to exempt the state from the nationwide test for medical studies that is now under widespread attack.

No separate exam



In his communication to Modi, Stalin said the selection process for professional courses should only be through the 12th standard marks rather than through a separate entrance exam, which he described as an unwanted additional stress on students.

"In this regard, we passed a Bill unanimously in our Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and to provide medical admissions based on 12th standard marks. This has been sent for presidential assent but the assent is still pending," Stalin said in the letter.

The irregularities in the recent NEET exam gave strength to Tamil Nadu’s long-standing opposition to it, he said.

"Many other states have also started voicing their views on the need to do away with this selection process," he informed the prime minister.

Seeks Rahul’s support



The DMK leader also wrote to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, seeking his support to Tamil Nadu's demand for NEET exemption.

"This system is also depriving the rural poor youth to fulfil the dreams of becoming a medical graduate," Stalin told Rahul. "I request you to voice this concern and the demand of Tamil Nadu in the parliament.”

Tamil Nadu wants the National Medical Commission Act to be amended to end this selection process at the national level.

Meanwhile, in separate letters addressed to his counterparts in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, Stalin requested them to consider passing a similar resolution in their respective assemblies to abolish the NEET.