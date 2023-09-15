Stalin launches Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women heads of families

The DMK government's flagship ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance scheme for women called the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' was rolled out in Kancheepuram on Friday (September 15).

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon C N Annadurai. In its annual budget presented in March this year, the state government had allocated ₹7,000 crore for the scheme, which had been part of the DMK's pre-poll promise.

Stalin also distributed bank debit cards to several beneficiaries even as the state ministers rolled out the programme in their districts.

A basic income programme, it is named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the state government has christened the assistance the "right" of women.

The government has identified as many as 1.06 crore women (1,06,50,000) as beneficiaries under the plan and TN CM Stalin had said that it was equivalent to receiving 1 crore blessings. The ₹1,000 assistance will be paid to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

(With inputs from agencies)